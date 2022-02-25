Cuban Nephrology Marks 52 Years since the First Kidney Transplant





Havana, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuban nephrologists achieved their first successful kidney transplant on February 24, 1970 thus kicking off the era of transplants on the island which has benefited over 6 thousand patients with the proceeding totally free of charge.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency, Doctor Jorge Perez Oliva, president of the Cuban Nephrology Society, said that both the surgery procedure and the immunosuppressing drugs are guaranteed for all Cuban patients with no cost at all.



The expert said that like in all countries of the world, kidney transplants decreased in 2020 due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, however the Cuban national kidney transplant program has kept operative because it is an urgent surgery that saves lives.



A kidney transplant costs Cuba some 20 thousand dollars without including immunosuppressing drugs which are guaranteed for the rest of the patients’ lives; similar procedure costs patients in other parts of the world from 20 thousand to 60 thousand dollars.



Cuba implements a Program to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Transplant, and counts on 56 nephrology services, nine transplant centers, and immunological studies with over two thousand professionals assisting patients under kidney replacement therapy, said Doctor Perez-Oliva.