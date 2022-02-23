COVID-19 in Cuba: 513 new cases, 731 discharges and three deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Cuba reported today 513 new COVID-19 cases, 731 hospital discharges and three fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 2,748 people were still in hospital, with 11 and 22 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, February 1, 8,563 patients remained hospitalized and 5,748 were suspected cases, whereas 67 were under surveillance and 2,748 were confirmed cases.



A total of 12,333 samples were taken during the day, and 513 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,025,937 samples, and 1,066,927 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 513 positive cases, 8.6% (44) were asymptomatic, making a total of 144,936 cases (13.6% of those confirmed to date).