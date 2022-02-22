Cuban president highlights achievements of pediatric vaccination in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel referred today to the pediatric vaccination against COVID-19 in Cuba as an extraordinary chapter in a history full of transcendent events.



On Twitter, the president stressed that this history is being written together by Cuban men and women of health and science.



The message quotes a tweet from the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), which highlights that Cuba was the only country in the world to face the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, with its entire pediatric population vaccinated.



In a more recent communication, the IFV specified that 96.6 % of the pediatric population on the island received the Soberana 02 immunogen.



According to the source, some 5, 100,000 doses of the vaccine and of Soberana Plus have been administered to Cuban children and adolescents.