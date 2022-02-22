Cuban experts test HeberFERON in treatment of brain tumors and kidney cancer





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) HeberFERON, a drug developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym) for the treatment of skin cancer, could become another therapeutic alternative for diseases such as brain tumors and renal carcinomas.



PhD in Biological Sciences Iraldo Bello Rivero, scientific leader of HeberFERON, told the Cuban News Agency that the drug is in clinical trials for those diseases, and it is possible that between this year and the next it will obtain the sanitary registration in Cuba for those indications.



He said that the studies on renal carcinoma are being evaluated in grades three and four, the most aggressive ones; however, there is evidence that the product extends the patient's survival.



The scientist expressed they are also investigating the use of the drug in patients with advanced breast and head and neck cancer, since there are many people who do not respond to current therapies.



Bello Rivero explained that HeberFERON is the combination of recombinant alpha 2b and gamma interferon registered in 2016 for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma, the most frequent skin tumor with a high incidence on a global scale.



The expert insisted that more and more Dermatology and Oncology specialists are using it, and to date more than 4,000 patients have received the therapy with good results.



HeberFERON treatment is being included in the guidelines for skin cancer in Cuba, which will help doctors to know about it and use it properly, he concluded.