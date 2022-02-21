Cuba reported 562 new cases of COVID 19, 571 discharges and 4 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 12,849 samples to detect cases of COVID 19, 562 of which were positive. The country has accumulated 13,004,475 samples taken and 1,065,947 positive.



At the end of February 20, 9,749 patients were admitted, 6,537 suspected, 81 under surveillance and 3,131 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 545 were contacts of confirmed cases; 14 with source of infection abroad and 3 with no source of infection specified. There were 71 discharges, accumulating 1, 054,266 patients recovered (98.9%) and 4 persons died. Thirty-six confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 10 in critical and 26 in serious condition.



Of the 562 positive cases, 7.6% (43) were asymptomatic, totaling 144,864, which represents 13.6% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (148), 20 to 39 (156), 40 to 59 (144) and over 60 (114).