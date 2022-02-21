Cuban Neurology Institute among the best of the world





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) The Doctor Rafael Estrada Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery (INN), which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, ranks among the best of its kind in the world.



As the leading center for clinical research in neurosciences in Cuba, INN’s remarkable results in 2021 and its commitment and devotion to the health of the Cuban people in the fight against COVID-19 earned it a Special Recognition from the Ministry of Public Health.



Members of its staff whose exemplary attitude and consistency with the principles of the Revolution excelled during the said effort received the distinction Mérito al humanism, sensibilidad y solidaridad (Merit to Humanism, Sensitivity and Solidarity), a one-time only commendation granted by the CTC (Cuban Trade Unions).



One of INN’s main breakthroughs was the discovery and description of the autosomal dominant olivopontocerebellar Ataxia in the Cuban province of Holguin, a number of studies on neurological diseases such as Parkinson's, Guillain-Barré, epilepsy, cerebrovascular disease and brain tumor, and the design and implementation of the National Cerebrovascular Disease Program, among other results that include the first neurotransplant for Parkinson's disease and the diagnosis and characterization of epidemic neuropathy in Cuba.



These men and women of science do their job despite the shortage of economic resources basically caused by the U.S. blockade of Cuba, imposed almost 60 years ago and recently reinforced with another 243 measures.