Díaz-Canel congratulates the Cuban Academy of Sciences on its 60th Anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the Cuban Academy of Sciences on the occasion of its 60th anniversary.



"Immersed in the tremendous challenge of enhancing scientific research with an innovative approach. Congratulations to its members, we continue counting on you to solve Cuba's most immediate problems. A big hug," he wrote on his Twitter account.



The Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) received special recognition in Havana on February 19, the 60th anniversary of its creation, which contributed at such an early date to the formation of a system that would accumulate knowledge to be used for the benefit of the people.



Luis Enrique Ramos Guadalupe, coordinator of the History Commission of the Meteorological Society, recently commented to the Cuban News Agency that the constitution of the National Commission of the Academy of Sciences, six decades ago, became a significant event.



The National Commission began by creating research institutes, which marked differences with the classic scheme of science academies in other parts of the world, some of which are still active and have contributed scientific and technological knowledge, in addition to providing training to thousands of professionals and researchers.



For its formation, 10 relevant intellectuals were chosen, led by Dr. Antonio Núñez Jiménez, who performed an extraordinary organizational work, not only in the early stages, but throughout the decade he remained at its head.



The current ACC is the successor of the Royal Academy of Medical, Physical and Natural Sciences of Havana, founded on May 19, 1861 by Cuban physician-surgeon José Nicolás Gutiérrez Hernández (1800-1890).