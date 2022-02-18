Over 88 % of the Cuban population has completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) 89 % of the country's population, a figure equivalent to 9, 864,341 million people have a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule in Cuba, the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



As of February 16, 10, 595,818 million people received at least one dose of the national vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala; 9,364,825 have already received the second dose and 9,041,806 have received the third one.



According to the MINSAP report, published on its official website, 34, 797,939 doses have been administered so far in the country.



A total of 5,795,263 people have received booster doses, 275,902 of them as part of the Clinical Study and 5,519,361 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



Of the total, 24, 182,676 are related to the mass vaccination process; 9,618,831 to the health intervention; 454,064 to the intervention study; and 266,466 to the clinical trials.