Cuba has already implemented digital anti-COVID-19 vaccination certificate







HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) The Digital Vaccination Certificate of the Republic of Cuba, one more option to carry the certification of the vaccination scheme against COVID-19, is available as of today, the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported.

This is a computer system through which any person who has been vaccinated in the national territory can access the information by generating a digital certificate.



According to the information, this document does not replace the official vaccination card and it complies with the standards adopted by the European Union and recommendations issued by the World Health Organization.



The certificates to be issued in the system have a QR code, with personal identification and vaccination data, all digitally signed, so it is considered a portable, secure and verifiable personal tool.



The checking process, according to the health entity, is carried out by reading and decoding the QR code of the certificate, which contains the vaccination data registered by the National Public Health System.



The information explains that in those cases where the service does not generate the certificate, it means that, although the subject has already been vaccinated, his/her data have not been completed in the digitalization process.



The digitalization of the immunization process already covers 80 % of the vaccinated population with the complete scheme, and the information is supported by the Andariego Vida computer system, which constitutes the official vaccination registry in Cuba, covering in a centralized manner the registration process of the vaccinated.