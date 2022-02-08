Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines, Result of Historic Scientific Tradition





Havana, Feb 7 (ACN) The Cuban COVID-19 vaccines are the result of the long history of the country’s bio-pharmaceutical industry, said Vicente Verez Bencomo, general director of the Havan-based “Finlay” Vaccines Institute.



Speaking at a forum during the University 2022 International Congress, underway in Havana, the scientist said that the institute’s current achievements are linked to the development of vaccines in Cuba over the past 30 years.



The first chapter in the history of Cuban vaccines opened with the production of the meningococci vaccine (VA-MENGOC-BC) to fight a meningitis outbreak in the 1970s, which was followed by the first vaccine achieve on the basis of a synthetic antigen, with over 50 million administered doses.



Following a call by the World Health Organization in 2006 to help fight a meningitis epidemic in Africa, Cuba joined the effort which included the support with vaccines.



The modernization of the production of vaccines against Meningitis and Pneumonia, along with the transfer and development of the conjugated meningococci vaccine are pillars for the success of the Cuban pharmaceutical industry.



The production of vaccines in Cuba has include the most recent COVID-19 products which have been massively administered to most of the Cuban population, including pediatric patients.



The 13th University 2022 International Congress will run till Friday as participants will tackle issues related to science and innovation for sustainable development.