Cuba to host scientific congress BioHabana 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) The BioHabana 2022 Congress, organized by the Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma) as an opportunity to create alliances that allow a greater impact on public health, will be held at the Havana Convention Center April 25-29.



The meeting, aimed at the world scientific and business community, has as its main objective to carry out a project to translate Life Sciences into Business Development, in a new scientific, innovation management and global health context.



According to a BioCubaFarma press release, the Congress will be a special space, due to its content and the moment in which it is being held (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), thus providing the opportunity for a wide debate on the experiences and results of its participants.



Among the topics to be addressed is precisely the COVID-19 pandemic, and the strategy followed by the Ministry of Public Health and the Cuban government, based on science, will be presented.



The event will also discuss medical technology, industry 4.0, chronic inflammation and aging, and even agricultural biotechnology.



Brain diseases will also be discussed at BioHabana 2022, where the potential of BioCubaFarma for neurotechnological development and its social insertion will be addressed.



Bioprocesses, their developability and design space will be another of the topics to be dealt with, where its organizers intend to share experiences and forge strategic collaborations in the field of development and production of biologics.