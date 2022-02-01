Cuba has administered over 34 million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) As of January 30, 34, 278,865 doses of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines have been administered in Cuba, the public health ministry reported today.



According to the report, to date, 10, 569,265 people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban immunogens, a figure that includes those vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.



A second dose has already been administered to 9,347,177 people, while 9, 13,778 have received the third one.



The country has completed the vaccination program against the current pandemic in 9, 823,862 people, which represents 87.8 % of the Cuban population.



A total of 5, 348,499 million people have received booster doses, 390,674 of them as part of the Clinical Study and 4,957,825 as part of the booster vaccination.



The ministry of public health detailed that during the mass vaccination, with a start date of July 29, 2021, 23, 548,838 doses have been administered, while 390,674 correspond to the clinical study.

As part of the health intervention, 9, 618,823 doses have been applied and 454,064 for the intervention study.