Over 87% of the Cuban population has completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 31 (ACN) Cuba's public health ministry (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 9,823,714 people, representing 87.8 % of the Cuban population, have a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule.



According to the MINSAP report, as of January 29, 34, 236,418 doses of the Cuban vaccines against the current pandemic, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, have been administered in the country.



To date, 10, 569,179 people have received at least one dose, including those vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose, and of these, 9,347,162 have already received the second dose and 8,013,694 the third one, according to the information published on the web site of the health entity.



As part of the application of booster doses, some 5,306,237 people have already been vaccinated, 389,171 of them as part of the clinical study and 4,917,066 as part of the booster vaccination.



Regarding the mass vaccination process, it is detailed that 23, 507,894 doses have been administered in the country; 9,618,823 have been administered as part of the health intervention; 454,064 as part of the intervention study; and 266,466 as part of the clinical trials.