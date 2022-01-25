Cuba carries out clinical study with Abdala vaccine in under two-year-old children





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuba is working on a clinical study with the anti-COVID-19 Abdala vaccine in children under two years of age, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym) reported today on Twitter.



According to the scientific institution, it is necessary to work with speed due to the fact that the infectious disease is affecting this age group.



The CIGB message specifies that of the almost 34 million anti-COVID-19 doses administered in the country, 28.6 million are from Abdala.



Last year, the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) approved the emergency use of the Cuban vaccine Soberana 02 in the pediatric population aged between two and 18 years.



Thus, Cuba became the first country in the world to develop a National Children's Campaign against COVID-19.



According to official sources, as of December 2021, more than 1,631,000 children over two years of age had received the complete vaccination schedule against the disease.