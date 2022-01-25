Russian donation of medical supplies arrives in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) A new solidarity shipment from Russia arrived in Havana with medical supplies for the Cuban health system, amounting to two million dollars.



Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, first deputy minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, thanked on behalf of the Cuban government and people for the 22 tons of aid, which is the fifth shipment from Moscow since this new stage of collaboration began in late December 2021.



In this regard, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, praised ton Twitter the Russian government for the new donation and noted that this aid reaffirms the close ties of friendship and solidarity between the people and governments of Russia and Cuba.



More than 70,000 protective suits, three million syringes, 200,000 masks and 95,000 units of medical supplies have arrived in the Caribbean nation distributed in those flights, she said.



At the reception, Andrey Guskov, ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cuba, stated that his government donated a total of more than 83 tons of medical supplies to contribute to the battle against the COVID-19 that Cuba is waging under the conditions imposed by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.



He assured that his country will continue collaborating with the Caribbean nation and announced the early arrival of a Russian cargo ship with more than 19,000 tons of wheat.



At the same time, the Cuban diplomat stressed his country shows the world its professionalism and solidarity by being the first country in Latin America to have its own anti-COVID-19 vaccines, and by sending its doctors to other nations.



According to official figures, in 2021 Cuba received about 135 donations from 40 nations, particularly medical supplies and food.