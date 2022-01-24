All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban medical brigade begins its solidarity work in Bahamas



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Bahamian health authorities welcomed today the Cuban medical brigade of the Henry Reeve contingent, which begins its support work in the confrontation with the COVID-19.

The Cuban embassy to the island nation reported on Twitter that the group, made up of 50 nursing professionals, will work at the Princess Margaret Hospital in the capital.

This brigade is the 58th of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics that will assist during COVID-19.

With the Bahamas, there are now 42 nations where this medical collaboration has reached in times of pandemics, totaling 4,700 collaborators since 2020.

In addition, during this period, the contingent was also present during natural disasters in Honduras, due to heavy rains, and in Haiti, due to the earthquake.

