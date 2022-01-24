Diaz-Canel highlights progress of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate Mambisa





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, highlighted today on Twitter that the vaccine candidate Mambisa, developed at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym) of the island, is the first in the world of nasal administration that initiates clinical studies in humans.



Diaz-Canel stressed in his message that this achievement was made in the midst of adverse circumstances, caused by the pandemic and the siege of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.



On Sunday, the CIGB announced on Twitter that Mambisa is advancing in its application to convalescents and as a booster, and has proven safety and immunogenicity.



Recently, Dr. Eduardo Martinez Diaz, president of the Grupo Empresarial de las Industrias Biotecnológicas y Farmacéuticas (Biocubafarma), explained that this vaccine candidate could help prevent transmission and provide a certain level of sterilizing immunity against the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus.



According to the specialist, this drug has shown, in clinical studies, the induction of a high mucosal immune response and work is carried out to complete the development of Mambisa, with the possibility that by 2022, if necessary, it will be applied to the population, with the premise that it will allow minimizing the contagion and transmission of the virus.