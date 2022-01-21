The 87.5 % of the Cuban population completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) Some 9, 788,341 people in Cuba have already received the complete anti-COVID-19 scheme, which represents 87.5 % of the Cuban population, the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



According to the statement, published on the official website of MINSAP, by the end of January 19, 33, 275,888 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala had been administered in the country.



To date, 10, 539,704 million people have received at least one dose; of these, 9,332,350 people have already received a second dose and 8,996,139 people have received a third one.



A total of 4,407,695 people have received booster doses, including 359,834 as part of the Clinical Study and 4,047,861 as part of the booster vaccination.



As for the mass vaccination started in the country on July 29, 2021, a total of 22, 576,727 doses have been administered.



The MINSAP emphasized that as part of the health intervention that started last May, with the participation of health workers, BioCubaFarma, students of Medical Sciences and the population of at-risk areas, 9, 618,797,000 doses of anti-COVID-19 have been administered, respectively.

Regarding the intervention studies and clinical trials, it reported that 454,064 and 266,466 anti-COVID-19 doses have been administered, respectively.