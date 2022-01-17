Cuban FM highlights advances in the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today on Twitter the progress of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination in the country, which has been completed in 87.2 % of the population.



The foreign minister stressed that 29.9 % of Cubans also have a booster dose, to increase the level of protection in the new outbreak of the disease.



According to the Ministry of Public Health, as of January 12, a total of 9,754,368 Cubans had completed the COVID-19 vaccination schedule in Cuba.



In addition, 3,345,351 people have received booster doses, in a context of an accelerated process in the country in view of the danger represented by the omicron variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus.



This week, the director general of the Pan American Health Organization, Carissa Etienne, recognized Cuba's anti-COVID-19 vaccination rates among the highest in the region, along with countries such as Chile and Argentina.