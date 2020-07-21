Cuba reports 3 new cases for COVID 19 and one patient in critical condition



HAVANA, Cuba, July 21 (ACN) After reaching zero cases on Monday, Cuba reported 3 new cases of the novel coronavirus, one of them imported, and for the first time in over three weeks one patient got into critical condition.

Cuba studied 2,746 samples resulting in three positive ones. The country has accumulated 232,103 samples and 2,449 positives (1.1%).

By the close of July 20, 136 patients had been admitted to hospitals. Another 146 people are being monitored in primary health care.

The three confirmed cases are Cubans. Of these, one (33.3%) was contact of a confirmed case, another (33.3%) with a source of infection abroad, and the other (33.3%) is not specified source of infection.

Among the confirmed cases, two (66.6%) were women and one (33.3%) man. The most affected age groups were: 20-39 years old with two cases (66.6%) and one (33.3%) in the 40-59 years old group. One case was asymptomatic.

Forty-nine (1.5%) cases remained admitted, of which 38 (97.4%) had stable clinical evolution. There were no deaths reported during the day, two medical discharges and one patient in critical condition.