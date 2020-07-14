Cuba: 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Havana



HAVANA, Cuba, July 14 (ACN) Cuba studied 3,329 samples, resulting in four positive ones. The country totals 211,427 samples and 2,432 positives (1.2%).

At the close of July 13, 221 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 254 people are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

The all confirmed cases were Cubans and contacts of confirmed cases. Of these, 1 (25%) was woman and 3 (75%) were men. The four diagnosed cases are in the 40-60 age group.

Out of 2,432 patients diagnosed with the disease, 68 (2.8%) remain in the hospital, of whom 67 (98.5%) have a stable clinical course. There were 87 deaths (none on the day), two evacuated and 2,275 patients recovered (94%) (7 yesterday). There were no reports of patients in critical condition and only one in severe condition.