Non-state workers run a third of Cuban service businesses

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (acn) By the end of the first half of the year, 4,271 units of the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN) are managed by the non-state sector, Mirurgia Ramirez, general director of services of that agency, noted.



This figure represents 33 percent of MINCIN's total network, with 1,835 of them devoted to gastronomy and 2,100 to personal and technical services, she said.

Ramirez stated that 4,036 premises are currently leased to self-employed workers, while there are 174 Non-Agricultural Cooperatives (CNA) all along the country but in Mayabeque province, and 82 percent out of them practice gastronomic activities.

Regarding the actions carried out by MINCIN in order to control prices, she clarified that there are maximum values for the marketing of domestic products such as cigars, cigarettes, rum, soft-drinks, beer and chicken.

The official recalled that provincial governments have the power to set prices for products and services that require it at territorial level, capacity that has not been fully exploited.

The main results of the non-state sector linked to MINCIN are the increase of offers and quality of services, as well as the improvement of the image of the establishments, she added.

Regarding deficiencies, she mentioned the lack of correspondence between quality and prices in some businesses and that not all CNAs have contracted legal advice.

The MINCIN official offered updated data on the performance of the non-state sector in the domestic trade to the deputies of the Service Attention Commission as part of the work prior to the plenary session of the National Assembly of People's Power, to be held next Friday, July 14.