Farmers´ Sales of Food Products to Tourism increase in Cuban Province of Ciego de Avila

CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Jul 6 (acn) Farmers from Cuban province of Ciego de Ávila sold food to hotel chains for 13 213 000 convertible pesos (CUC) from January to May, in compliance with one of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution.



Cooperative and livestock farms are in charge of the supply of food, vegetables, grains and meat products to tourism.

The highlight goes to Ceballos Agro-industrial Company, one of the leaders in the country in the delivery of nutrients to tourist centers, with sales up to 7 800 000 CUC, said Wilver Bringas, general director of the entity.

It´s also worth mentioning the contribution of the Select Fruit Unit, which manages four cooperative farms providing their crops to hotel centers in the north of the province.

Engineer Florentino Delgado, head of marketing at the Agriculture Delegation in the territory, told ACN that the perspectives are to gradually increase - without forgetting about the local markets - sending food products to Jardines Del Rey destination, where there are 17 hotels with more than 8,000 rooms.

The specialist said that the task of the suppliers "is a great commitment" as a project is underway for this tourist center to reach 21,900 rooms in 2030 on the islets of Coco, Guillermo, Romano and Paredon Grande.