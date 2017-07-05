Cuban cheese makers meet in Santiago de Cuba

Share

SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 5 (acn) Technicians in cheese processing from all provinces visited the modern factory of this food in this city to expand their knowledge, apply technologies and rescue a traditional culture in Cuba.



Susana Banguela, director of teaching at the Research Institute of the Cuban Food Industry, said that the exchange in the plant, founded in 2016, is due to the graduation of new cheese specialists.

For 13 months, the graduates learned and developed skills at Siboney plant, in Havana, which makes it possible to multiply the knowledge in their home territories.

The mini industry in Santiago province owns new equipment provided by an Italian company specialized in automation and industrial technologies.

Karina Crème, director of the entity, noted they currently produce their product using three types of milk: cow, buffalo and goat; and clients may also buy in this facility cream, Mozzarella, Gouda, German and rochefort cheese in addition to those imported such as parmesan, blue, cured and semi-cured manchego.

The plant also has a wine cellar to the public delight, favorite drink when tasting cheese in the facility itself.

The specialists paid tribute to the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, at Santa Ifigenia cemetery, and recalled his visit to the Research Institute of the Food Industry.

The technicians, who also visited places of historical, economic and cultural interest of this city, will tour in the coming days works executed after Hurricane Sandy that hit the province in 2012.