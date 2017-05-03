Iberostar Spanish Chain will manage Hotels in Eastern Cuba

Share

GIBARA, Cuba, May 3 (acn) Cubanacan and Iberostar groups, from Cuba and Spain respectively, signed an agreement today in which the Iberian company will manage the hotels of the Holguin city of Gibara, declared new tourist destination of the Caribbean country.



Yamili Aldama, president of the Cuban company, and Luis Jimenez, commercial director of the Spanish chain, signed the document in the presence of Manuel Marrero, Cuba´s Minister of Tourism, and people invited to the 37th Tourism International Fair, FitCuba 2017, which began today in Holguin.

Jimenez acknowledged the enormous potential existing in this eastern city, which features the Ordoño, Arsenita and Plaza Colon hotels – the latter inaugurated yesterday -, Cubanacan properties now managed by Iberostar.

The executive predicted a successful future and urged tour operators and travel agencies to also include in their programs the offers of the new pole, characterized by a high historical and patrimonial value.

According to the representative of the European company, the products they will promote in this city include tourist and circuit events, in alliance with the nearby destination of Guardalavaca.

He considered the International Film Festival of Gibara, where there are other interesting cultural events promoted by local artists, as a fortress for the development of tourism.

Jimenez announced that the Playa Pesquero Iberostar Holguin hotel will open in December, with the largest water park in eastern Cuba.

With almost 25 years present in Cuba, this Spanish chain currently manages 17 hotels in the destinations of Havana, Cayo Largo del Sur, Varadero, Trinidad and the northern cays of Villa Clara and Ciego de Avila.

Dedicated to tourist circuits and to Germany by remaining among Cuba´s main sources of visitors, FitCuba 2017 will gather from today, at Playa Pesquero Hotel, businessmen, tour operators, travel agents and representatives of airlines and hotels from several nations.