Cuba´s Minister of Economy presents Guidelines for the 2018 Plan

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (acn) After a brief evaluation of the behavior of the Economy Plan during the first quarter of this year, Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuba´s Minister of Economy and Planning, presented the proposal of guidelines for the elaboration of the Plan of the Economy and the Budget of the State for 2018, in which it was considered to consolidate and guarantee the continuity and sustainability of what was approved in the 2017 Plan.



He said that priority will be given to the "support for production levels and investments associated with exports, development and infrastructure programs and the demands of tourism; food production and import; increasing production of construction materials and agricultural inputs; and guaranteeing education, health and basic services to the population.

Cabrisas stressed the need for the 2018 Plan to be distinguished by the search for coherent and sustainable solutions, with the purpose of forming a plan to ensure growth, maintaining macroeconomic balances, continuity of main development programs and a slight advance in the process of transformation of the country's economic structure.

In this sense, the essential premise lies in the ability to meet production and service commitments, with efficient savings and readjustment of expenditure indicators below the 2017 Plan.

Finally, it was reiterated that the making of the 2018 Plan must be done objectively, staying within the resources available to the country