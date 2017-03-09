Labor Right and World Economic Crisis Discussed in Jurists Forum

Share

Havana, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) The 11th International Meeting of Labor Lawyers and Unions kicked off on Wednesday in Havana with debates centered on the world economic crisis and challenges of labor rights.



The President of the Cuban Society of Labor Law and Social Security, Guillermo Ferrior urged at the Master Conference Hall of the University of Havana with the participation of over 400 delegates and guests from 21 countries, to continue contributing knowledge in a world that struggles for employment and respect to the dignity of the working force.

He recalled that Cuba is currently strengthening its economic development and has reestablished diplomatic relations with the United States, but pointed out that Washington´s economic, commercial and financial blockade continues intact and continues to affect the people on the island.

A number of figures of the Latin American associations called out for the fight against any type of discrimination, abuse, limitations of labor rights and decisions in the context that are affected by the crisis.

Elpidia Moreno, representative of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) expressed solidarity with the women in the world in commemoration of International Women´s Day celebrated on Wednesday.

She affirmed that the Cuban women, who enjoy full equal rights and social justice thanks to the socialist Revolution joins those that are struggling for the same benefits in each of their respective nations.

Natasha Bannan, President of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) greeted the existence of forums like the one being hosted by Cuba to unite knowledge and continue resistance to inequality.

Dean Hubbard, President of Labor Rights of the NLG said that ¨we continue struggling for a world of respect and equality, although we are seeing more racist and xenophobic manifestations with the current government in Washington¨.

The sessions will continue on Thursday and Friday at Havana´s International Convention Center.

Joaquin Bernal, representative of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, Joaquin Bernal; Alexis Ginarte, president of the Cuban National Jurists Association (UNJC); and Martha Moreno, Dean of the School of Law of the University of Havana participated in Wednesday´s sessions.

Renowned figures received special recognition for a life of work related to law during the event that strives in the battle for a better and just world.

The Cuban Society of Law and Social Security of the UNJC, Latin American Association of Labor Lawyers and Judges sponsor the event among other entities in the region.