Havana, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Cuba closed 2016 with 397 non agricultural cooperatives, 30 more than in 2015 when the country announced the strategy of slowly advancing to rectify mistakes before generalizing the experiment.



According to the National Statistic and Information Office, this type of management is concentrated in the provinces of Havana (211), Artemisa (68), Matanzas (20), Mayabeque (14) and Pinar del Rio (12) although they have representation in each province.

The report Institutional Organization refers that of the 132 that work in trace and repairs of personal articles, 116 are in restaurants, 60 construction and 49 manufacturing among other activities.

As part of the economic transformation the country is undergoing, Cuba encouraged the private sector in 2013 with the approval of 198 group organizations, another 147 the following year and 22 others in 2016.

Among the benefits are quality and a variety of offers, favorable productive, economic and financial outcomes and an improvement in earnings of their partners.

However, in a meeting recently held in the Ministry of Domestic Trade, -activity that concentrates the largest number of cooperatives-, participants ratified that there are difficulties that obstruct their advance and stability, like the lack of supplies.

They also recognized that the first centers selected were not ideal, "because a state administration that does not work properly cannot solve its inefficiencies with a change of model".

Researchers say that the education of cooperatives constitutes the rule of this movement, which is still frail among the new Cuban economic actors.