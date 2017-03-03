Cuban VP confirms Value of State Socialist Enterprise

Share

MATANZAS, Cuba, Mar 2 (acn) Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers, confirmed the value of the State Socialist Company in Cuba, after a visit to entities that stand out by their economic management and contributions to the development of the country.



He also praised the performance of Victoria de Girón Agroindustrial Company, which gradually recovers its citrus plantations and diversifies production, in addition to Matanzas Grain Enterprise, with headquarters in Calimete municipality.

Díaz-Canel said he was able to appreciate the marvelous things being done in the territory, the development possibilities that these state entities have and the commitments made for this stage with clear strategies to improve details, recover places and renew technology.

At Jagüey Grande Citrus Company, the leader knew about the progress of the current tomato processing campaign with about 8 000 tons contracted to producers and the citrus plan with about 65 000 tons to grind between grapefruit, orange and lemon.

Armando Perdomo, director of Victoria de Girón Agroindustrial Company, explained that they started well in 2017 with the export of concentrated orange juice and grapefruit oils with high demand in the international market.

Díaz-Canel urged the search for banking mechanisms offering security and feasibility for the collection of exports, the need to modernize the technology of the company and become the raw material into value-added products in order to increase exports.

Almost at the end of his visit to the western province of Matanzas, the leader, who was accompanied by Teresa Rojas, 1st secretary of the Communist Party in the territory, and Tania León, president of the government, exchanged with teachers and students of Roberto Peredo Pedagogical School.