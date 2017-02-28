Cuban Minister inaugurates Business Fair at the Habanos Festival

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) With the traditional cutting of the ribbon, Cuba´s Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca inaugurated on Monday the Business Fair at the 19th International Habanos Festival underway at the Havana´s Conventions Center.



Malmierca, at the opening ceremony of the Fair, where 67 exhibitors from 11 countries are displaying their products, highlighted this year the event is one of the largest in its history, thus confirming it as an ideal meeting for businessmen, suppliers and producers of the well-known Cuban cigars.

Besides a large participation of Cuban companies, Malmierca praised the rpesence of their counterparts from Germany, Brasil, China and others.

After his speech, the Cuban Minister toured the exhibition area of over 750 square meters, accompanied by Habanos SA executives and other officials.

Over 2000 delegates from 50 nations are participating this year in the Festival.