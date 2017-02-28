Modern electric bikes assembled in Cuba

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) The first 100 Cuban LT 1060 electric bikes are already rolling in the country and are assembled by the Angel Villarreal Bravo Industrial Company in the central city of Santa Clara.



Monday's article in the official Granma daily reported that it's a much more powerful bike than those that were produced previously, capable of reaching a speed of 50 kilometers per house, has a remote to activate an alarm in addition to digital screen among other services.

Elier Perez Perez, Assistant Director of the factory expressed that the some 5 thousand units of the new model will be produced this year whose components will be imported from China.

This bike has similar characteristics to those currently those currently being imported and purchased by the population and will sold at a price of one thousand 261 Cuban Convertible Pesos, CUC.

Other Cuban companies are studying the possibility of producing the bikes to lower the costs of production due to the potential in the country in creating a steel structure in addition to processing chargers, electric technology and other spare parts.

Meanwhile, the factory in Villa Clara will also produce other models of electric bikes with less power and mechanics, in addition to wheel chairs for the disabled already distributed to Aclifim and MINSAP with over 79 thousand units since the start of the production in 2007.