Havana, Monday 27 de February de 2017 12:29 pm
Cuba and Japan sign agreements on construction and tourism

Cuba and Japan sign agreements on construction and tourismHAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuba and Japan signed a memorandum of understating for the construction of infrastructure, transportation and tourism, and to strengthen cooperation.

Over 80 Japanese entrepreneurs from world-leading companies like Fujita, Hazama Ando, Konoike, Shimizu y Tokura, and Hino Motors Ltd and Hitachi Ltd, participated in the Public-private conference on High Quality Infrastructure Japan-Cuba, held in Havana.

The agreement was signed by the Cuban Minister of Construction René Mesa, Transportation deputy Minister, Eduardo Rodríguez, and Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, Hirofumi Hanaoka.

Hanaoka said this meeting they held is a starting point for more economic cooperation between the two countries, and a better understanding of each other.

Meanwhile Minister Mesa said this agreement will have a far reaching impact on several Cuban sectors, like tourism, port activities, water systems, renewable energy, housing and industrial development.

