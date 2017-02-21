Habano Festival to start Soon in Havana

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (acn) Delegates from more than 50 countries will meet in this city from February 27 to March 3 next, at the 19th International Habano Festival, which will offer an update on the latest news on Cuban cigars, which have great prestige worldwide.



According to Habanos SA Company, organizer of the event, attendees will visit La Corona and H. Upmann renowned factories, and they will know the entirely handmade process of a Premium Cigar, which has been manufactured in Cuba through this process for more than 200 years.

H. Upmann, which will present its first Gran Reserva, Harvest of 2011, together with Montecristo and Quai d \ 'Orsay, both with new vitolas (types) in their regular lines, will be the brands honored in this edition.

The program of this traditional event includes the 16th edition of the International Habanosommelier Contest, one of the most representative activities of the Festival that features outstanding specialists in this field.

On this occasion the delegates will also visit tobacco plantations in Vuelta Abajo, Pinar del Río, in addition to receive interesting conferences about Habano cigar.

The Festival will conclude at Pabexpo fairgrounds through the Habanos 2016 Awards and the traditional Humidor Auction, which collection, as in previous editions, will go entirely to the Cuban Public Health system.

Habanos S.A. company is a leader in the marketing of Premium cigars, both in Cuba and in the rest of the world, for which it has an exclusive distribution network present in the five continents and in more than 150 countries.

This corporation currently sells 27 Premium brands, such as Cohiba, Montecristo, Partagás, Romeo y Julieta, Hoyo de Monterrey and H. Upmann.