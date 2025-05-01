XLIII International Tourism Fair opens its doors in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) Dedicated to Cuban traditions and with China as guest of honor, the XLIII International Tourism Fair “FITCuba 2025” begins today in Havana’s Morro-Cabaña Historic Military Park.



The event gathers exhibitors and representatives of major tourist destinations, hotel chains, extra-hotel groups, airlines, carriers, tour operators and travel agencies to share views and strengthen business relations for the benefit of tourism development.



In recent statements to the press, Cuba's Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos García Granda said that China is a distant market but holds great potential for both the island and the region and noted that “FITCuba 2025” will include a gala dedicated to the cultures of Cuba and China.



As to the program of the Fair, the official highlighted the celebration of International Workers' Day on May 1st, the presentation of destinations and tourist products, and rounds of negotiations, as well as a meeting of the ministers of tourism of the Bolivarian Alliance for Latin America and the Caribbean - Peoples' Trade Treaty to design and launch multi-destinations with a view to meeting the needs of travelers attracted by a region rich in cultural and natural values.



Initiated in the 1980s, Cuba's International Tourism Fair has consolidated its position as the country’s main hub in terms of promotion and played a major role in drawing foreign visitors to the island.