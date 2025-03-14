Sugar technicians review their commitments to the sugarcane harvest





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) The National Committee of the Association of Sugar Technicians of Cuba (ATAC by its Spanish acronym) evaluated in Havana the actions of its grassroots bodies and provincial branches in ensuring the sugarcane harvest, sugarcane and food production.



The members of the organization reviewed on Thursday the fulfillment of such objectives, in person at their first joint session of the year, at the Provincial School of the Communist Party of Cuba Olo Pantoja.



The meeting was attended by representatives of the AZCUBA Sugar Group, the National Union of Sugar Workers and the Ministry of Agriculture.



Eduardo Lamadrid Martinez, president of the ATAC, gave details on the behavior of the current struggle, characterized by the adversities of the lack of sugar cane, shortage of fuel, parts, pieces and equipment, and exodus of specialists, in all of which the generalized war of the United States government against the country is being waged.



However, he insisted that there is much to be done that could give positive results based on what has been established by his non-governmental organization, the oldest in the sector in the nation.



Those attending the meeting considered that it is essential to strengthen their collectives in agro-industrial companies, with their corresponding administrations, agricultural cooperatives, specialized AZCUBA centers and others.



The promotion of exchanges with technicians and specialists for the analysis of compliance with standards and agroindustrial efficiency indicators, taking advantage of these spaces to learn their opinions and proposals for solutions to problems, especially with the Industry and Sugarcane Technical Groups of the companies, and those involved in agricultural extension and in the application of agroecological techniques in sugarcane and food production.



Exchanges with technicians and specialists in field days, seminars, conferences, workshops, training actions and practical demonstrations on the application of bioproducts and good agroecological practices in UPC, actions with the Sugarcane and Industry Technical Groups, but there is a lack of systematization in these tasks and in the follow-up of implementation.