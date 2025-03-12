Cuban PM calls for more efficient domestic trade





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) For an efficient trade for the people, with greater quantity of goods and services, quality and more affordable prices, said Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, in Havana.



Summarizing on Monday in the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Republic, the assessment of the Ministry of Domestic Trade (Mincin by its Spanish acronym) for 2024, Marrero recognized the hard work of the organization to contribute to the quality of life of the people in the midst of great limitations.



Especially because guaranteeing, for example, the standard family basket depends on the supplies coming from agriculture and the food industry and the well-known financial limitations, and as a video with the main results of the year points out, the deliveries of fluid milk, sugar, coffee, eggs, beef and salt were not fulfilled.



It is important that they have identified the government program aimed at boosting the economy, he told the Mincin executives, referring to how by 2025, for each of its objectives, concrete goals have been set to achieve a more efficient trade.



In this sense, he oriented to continue working on the improvement of the local subordination retailer, to consolidate good practices in this regard, and to demand compliance with the established rules and regulations by all the economic actors that provide services.



Given the fact that in 2024 the retail trade circulation was only 84.% and the sales of goods and gastronomic services decreased, Marrero stressed the need to eliminate all the distortions existing in the business and private sectors, for example, regarding prices and leasing of premises.



Demanding consumer protection and ensuring the improvement of the image of the establishments were other of the Prime Minister's calls, in addition to recalling the leading role of the agency in the conduct of trade, while it is up to local governments and entities to implement the country's policy.



He also indicated to strengthen the wholesale trade as the main source of supplies for the retail trade, without losing the essence that the most assured foodstuffs are those of national production since the currency is not available.



Speaking along with executives of the agency and several provinces, Betsy Diaz Velazquez, head of Mincin, mentioned among the purposes for 2025 to ensure compliance with the retail trade circulation, and greater effectiveness in contracting with the productive forms in order to ensure the standardized family basket.