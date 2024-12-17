Cuban parliament to discuss today on the country's bankarization process





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) The Committee on Economic Affairs will discuss today the process of bankarization in Cuba as a preview of the 4th Regular Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), in its 10th Legislature.



The control actions on the elaboration of the State Budget in 2025 and the Analysis of the functioning of the Commission itself in 2024 will also be analyzed.



Authorities from the Ministries of Economy and Planning, Labor and Social Security, Foreign Trade, the Central Bank of Cuba, and other entities of the country will be present.



Other topics to be addressed by the different commissions will be the results of the implementation of the Digital Transformation Policy, the preparation of the 2024-2025 sugar harvest, the environmental health and hygiene situation and the attention to people in vulnerable conditions.



They will also discuss the recovery after the damages caused by hurricanes Oscar and Rafael, the earthquake that occurred in the eastern region last November 10, and the country's electro-energy situation.



During the first day of analysis of the Permanent Working Commissions of the ANPP, held on Monday, the functioning of the Family Doctor and Nurse Program, the Policy of Attention to Infants, Adolescents and Young People, and the reduction of the fiscal deficit for the current year were discussed.