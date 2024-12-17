Cuban ministry of tourism presents catalog of events for 2025





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) Cuban Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) presented its catalog of events for the upcoming 2025, in which the FitCuba International Fair and the 10th Ibero-American Meeting of rural tourism stand out.



Yanet de Armas, director of events of Mintur, was in charge of the proposal in which she highlighted that FitCuba will be held May 1 to 5 in Havana, dedicated to the People's Republic of China, a space for fraternization and highlighting Cuban traditions.



Meanwhile, the 10th Ibero-American Meeting on Rural Tourism will be held in Cuba in September, with the National Botanical Garden as the ideal scenario, together with the Agrarian University of Havana, in the western province of Mayabeque.



The specialist also emphasized the 73rd edition of the Ernest Heminway in memoriam marlin fishing tournament and the 3rd International Seminar on Tourism Law, which will close the schedule in December.



For 2025 they will also develop a music festival for people with disabilities, the usual Destinos Gaviota and Asia-Havana, an opportunity to discover the culture of that region on the other side of the world.



Among the events to be held in the coming year, the Mintur presented Digital Nature, to be held in Topes de Collantes, and Photo on the Fly, to be held in the Zapata Swamp, the largest and best preserved wetland in the Insular Caribbean.