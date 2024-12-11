Cuban Destination Looks forwards to High Tourist Season





Havana, Dec 10 (ACN) The central province of Sancti Spiritus boasts of natural attractions and hotel capacities for the current high tourist season.



Tourism ministry official Yordanis Fernandez told ACN that a strength in Sancti Spiritus towards the high tourist season is the opening of the 401-room Melia Trinida-Peninsula Hotel, whose design and technological applications may grant it the intelligent facility category

.

Other high-standard tourist facilities in the town founded back in 1514 are the Mystique Trinidad La Popa and the Grand Trinidad Iberostar hotels, along restaurants of the Palmares company.



The return of two weekly flights from Canada managed by Sunway tour-operator reinforces the tourist destination, said tourism official Yaneisis Anara who also referred different cultural attractions in town.



Natural landscapes and historical sites like the “Valle de los Ingenios” or the Sugar mills Valley, archeological spots and the Topes de Collantes mountains are among major attractions in the province, the official noted. Photos at fotos.acn.cu)