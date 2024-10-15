US economic blockade on Cuba affects poultry production in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Could the price of eggs be due to the blockade; this is due to its great demand and scarce supply, but there are different factors in which the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba harms the poultry sector.



Evidence on how the cooperatives lost quantities of swine, vaccines and poultry species because they did not have access to antibiotics, antiparasitics, vitamin supplements, amino acids, feed, among other inputs that affect these species, is published in the report Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.



Abel Marrero Cruz, a farmer from the rural area of Manguito, in the eastern province of Holguin, explained to the Cuban News Agency that his laying hens have fallen ill several times in the last five months and he has had to resort to other methods to save the lives of these animals, such as home remedies or medicines for humans which, although they sometimes work, are not the right ones to treat them.



The agricultural area is one of the most affected by these unilateral coercive measures that have lasted for more than six decades, making it impossible for cooperatives and farmers to have access to inputs, raw materials and products necessary to supply the basic needs of the population.

This has a significant negative impact on the national economy and a considerable decrease in food production in the country.



The blockade is a symbolic act of genocide and a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of human rights; it becomes a cruel and unjust policy of punishment for Cubans.