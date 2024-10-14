Large Russian Business Delegation to Havana International Trade Fair





Havana, Oct 11 (ACN) A large Russian business delegation will participate at the 40th Havana International Trade Fair (Fihav-2024) to take place in early November at Expocuba exhibit grounds, in the outskirts of the city capital, according to Russia’s Sputnik news agency.



Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, co-chairman of the Russia-Cuba Joint Commission was invited to the fair’s opening ceremony by his Cuban counterpart Ricardo Cabrisas, according to Sputnik.



As usual, the fair will have a central pavilion showcasing the local products and services at the stands of state and private companies.



Companies from other parts of the world will gathered in pavilions of different countries on the exhibit ground.



Presentations on investment opportunities, business rounds, signing of deals and other theoretical activities are on the fair’s program as well.