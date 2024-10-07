European tour operators go for eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) About 300 tour operators from Spain and Portugal arrived in Cuba to attend the 2nd Macro Convention of the DIT Gestión group of travel agencies.



Giana Galindo Enríquez, marketing director of the Ministry of Tourism, said that the program is focused on the training of tour operators on destinations in eastern region currently offered by retail agencies. Also included are visits to sites of interest in the provinces of Holguin, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo, since Spain and Portugal are two major sources of inbound travelers during the summer.



On his end, DIT Gestión general director Lander Arriaga expressed his satisfaction that the conference is being held in Cuba for the second time in a row and promoting European tourism in a region characterized by its good food and excellent beaches.



For the first time, as part of a joint humanitarian campaign organized by DIT Gestión and the NGO Unidos Infinity, a cargo of more than six tons of medical supplies and medicines arrived in the aforesaid provinces.



Recognized as a prime sun-and-beach product, Cuba boasts a sustainable and quality system that attracts all Caribbean-bound tourists in excellent destinations, including Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Varadero, Holguin and Trinidad.