Over one million people traveled to Cuba in six months



 HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Only during the first half of this year, 1,680,485 people from Latin America, the United States and Europe traveled to Cuba, announced the National Statistics and Information Office (ONEI by its Spanish acronym).

In percentage terms, the figure represents 101.1 % compared to a similar period in 2023, it added on its official site on Arrivals of International Travelers and Visitors.

In the case of the latter, the number reached 1,309,836, about 11,300 more than the previous year, according to the same source of information, based on the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners at the end of January to June.

According to ONEI, by country, the largest number corresponded to the Cuban community living abroad, Canada, the Russian Federation, the United States, Germany, Mexico, France, Spain, Argentina, Italy and others.

