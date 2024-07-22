Over 1 million people traveled to Cuba from January to May





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) The National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI by its Spanish acronym) announced in Havana that in the January-May period, 1,474,853 people from Latin America, the United States and Europe traveled to Cuba.



In general, they represented 102.3 % compared to the same period in 2023, which is equivalent to 33,506 more, the institution added in its specialized information.



They mainly came from the Cuban community abroad, the United States, the Russian Federation, England, France, Italy, Spain and Mexico.



International travelers amounted to 1,174,888, which represented 102.7%; that is, 30,954 more than last year, it added.