US blockade affects construction sector in Cuban province





BAYAMO, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) The negative impact caused by the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, in the specific case of the construction sector, is very strong, said Liana Maria Sosa Hernandez, director of the company in this city.



Responsible for Organization and Control at the Construction and Assembly Company (ECM by its Spanish acronym) in the eastern province of Granma, she argued that one of the consequences of this blockade is the impossibility of acquiring parts and pieces for construction equipment, since the necessary commercial links cannot be freely established.



All this, she said, forces us to pay more money for the same products, and the situation is worsened by the lack of fuels and lubricants, also due to the difficulties to buy them.



Both are undeniable facts that affect the execution of works and delay their schedules, Sosa Hernandez stressed.



Although the entity's main purpose is to build large-scale industrial and road works, including earthmoving, for several years it has been supporting housing programs in Granma and the neighboring city of Santiago de Cuba.



In this regard, Liana Maria denounced that the US blockade prevents them from having access to construction technologies to build more efficient, lighter, cleaner and more efficient housing buildings.



Another consequence is the decrease in the investment process, which has led to the paralyzation of works in progress, thus affecting the fulfillment of plans, she concluded.