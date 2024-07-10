Cuban province carries out work of socioeconomic impact





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Jul 9 (ACN) A mini-plant with the capacity to process 100 pots of ice cream in eight hours is being built as part of the socio-economic impact works being carried out in the municipality of Vertientes in the Cuban central-eastern province to celebrate the National Rebelliousness Day.



Dagoberto Diaz Cardoso, director of the Unidad Empresarial de Base (UEB) Lacteos Vertientes, commented that the productions will be destined to social consumption and gastronomic facilities, while highlighting the purpose of making yogurt.



Diaz Cardoso specified that this group is working on six main tasks, among them, he mentioned the recovery of transport equipment and the jacketed tanks used for storage.



He added that support brigades, a MSME and the workers themselves carry out maintenance, painting, conservation and cleaning of the facility.



The social purpose of this UEB is the collection of milk, a commitment that is currently being fulfilled with an average of 23,000 liters delivered daily for the basic food basket and the social consumption of the health and education sectors, the executive stated.