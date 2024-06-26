Eastern Cuba hosts international fair





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) The 19th International Fair EXPOCARIBE 2024 started today in this city with a visit of the heads of official delegations to the Santa Ifigenia patrimonial cemetery to pay tribute to the founding fathers of the Caribbean nation.



Deemed to be Cuba’s second most important source of trade agreements, the event will be attended by members of the Community of Caribbean States, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, and local political and governmental authorities, in addition to exhibitors and guests.



Cuba will present its portfolio of business opportunities with foreign investment and its exportable goods and services and will hold meetings with delegates from Guyana and the Dominican Republic, among other participants.



EXPOCARIBE fairs, resumed in 2019, provide a context to work on the country’s priorities, as well as to display domestic products and technologies in need of financial support to reach their full potential.