Cuban executive recognizes development of national digital platforms





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) Faced with the onslaught in the communications sector caused by the criminal policy of the U.S. government towards Cuba, the development of national digital platforms stands out as a vital resource to combat these effects.



Wilfredo Gonzalez Vidal, first deputy minister of the Cuban ministry of communications (Mincom), told Cuban News Agency in an exclusive interview that the creation of its own sites represents a powerful weapon of the country to defend security, sovereignty and national identity.



Just to mention, he highlighted the two internal payment and collection platforms, and other recognized ones such as toDus, Apklis, Estanquillo, La Mochila and the institutional portals.



Gonzalez Vidal highlighted the value of the existing human capital to confront the unilateral measures that threaten the usual development of the Caribbean nation.



He also recognized the work of centers such as the University of Informatics Sciences and all the higher education entities where engineering and bachelor's degrees related to informatics, communications, data analysis, cybersecurity and other related degrees are studied.



The first deputy minister of Mincom pointed out that the measures imposed by the U.S. government are the main obstacle to achieve greater development in ICTs in Cuba.



The restriction of certain platforms for users in the archipelago, the denial of access to a nearby submarine fiber optic cable system and the sanctions against businessmen who visit the nation for commercial purposes are proof of the effects of this policy.