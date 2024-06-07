Direct airline connection set up between Lisbon and Jardines del Rey





CIEGO DE ÁVILA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) The first flight of a World2Fly airline’s Airbus A330-300 to Jardines del Rey International Airport the Cuban province of Ciego de Avila arrived on Tuesday from Portugal with 372 passengers who will stay at the four keys of this Cuban resort.



According to Aylin Rodríguez Gutiérrez, flight supervisor of the World2Meet group with Iberostar travel division, most of the seats are already sold for this line, scheduled for a weekly frequency until September 24.



“This contract arranged by the tour operator New Blue is a great and long-awaited opportunity for the country and the company, since we have similar operations in other regions but we had not yet started in central Cuba,” she remarked.



On Saturday, June 1st, World2Fly airlines flew for the first time in the current summer season to Varadero Beach’s Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport, also from Lisbon, with 430 passengers.