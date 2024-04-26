Spanish paint company is committed to sustainability





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) The Spanish paint company Isaval is committed to sustainability through the presentation of ecological products at the 14th International Construction Fair (Fecons) 2024, which is being held at the Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana.



Jose Carlos Garrigos Bonet, director of the entity's international area, acknowledged in an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency that the use of sustainable products is a practice aimed at saving energy and, consequently, caring for the environment.



Garrigos Bonet pointed out that the company is known for the manufacture of eco-sustainable paints for facades, in which it is constantly innovating and with a great demand in the Caribbean area, given the weather conditions and the proximity of its nations to the sea, he said.



The Spanish executive, who is also Isaval's representative in Cuba, explained that although the company focuses on the manufacture of paints, other products such as tools and machinery stand out.



Fecons 2024 represents an ideal opportunity to expand the portfolio of goods and services and exchange with customers in the Caribbean nation, Garrigos Bonet added.



The high technology and quality paint company Isaval was founded in 1968 and has an active presence in 17 countries, with a branch office in Cuba 25 years ago.



The 14th International Construction Fair is being held from April 23 to today, which hosts approximately 129 companies from 13 world nations and has Russia as its guest of honor.

